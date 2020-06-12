Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $17.12 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $942,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,052,000 after buying an additional 48,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

