Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $17.87 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 46,059,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,328,044. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.