Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $20.14 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.90. 2,286,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,538. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

