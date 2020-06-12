Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $20.80 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,813 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,389. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

