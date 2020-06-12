Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $23.54 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,501. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

