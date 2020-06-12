Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $357.30. 13,919,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,551,781. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.84 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.39 and its 200-day moving average is $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

