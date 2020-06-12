Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 25,790 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $72,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $228.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,246,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,651,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average is $199.70. The company has a market cap of $639.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

