Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $235.04. 768,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,638. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

