Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,704 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

