Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,062 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.87. 24,073,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,510,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

