Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.87. 1,674,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

