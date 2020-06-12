Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 97,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,992,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 514,239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 478,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,693,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,310,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

