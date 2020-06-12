Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $36,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,862,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,446. The stock has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

