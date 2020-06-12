Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE:EQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Equillium by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

