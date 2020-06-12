Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,024 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,938 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $63,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. AXA raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,849,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 6,640,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369,045. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

