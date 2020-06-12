Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

AMGN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.90. 2,286,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

