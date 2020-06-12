Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $99,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

TMO stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.27. 87,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $356.42. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.