Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,214,396. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

