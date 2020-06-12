Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.4% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.19. 7,368,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average of $185.07. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

