Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 6,984,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,674. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

