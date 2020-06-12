Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $11 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 159,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 881.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 265,367 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 92.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,223,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,950,000 after buying an additional 587,199 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,788,398. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

