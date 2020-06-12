Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $114.66 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $114,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $297.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,836,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,314. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $293.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

