Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $43.28 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Celanese worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. 657,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,963. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.