Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $46.85 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Shares of CB traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.59. 1,812,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

