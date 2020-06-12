Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 9,580,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

