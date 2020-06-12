Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $66.79 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,863 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $18.87 on Friday, reaching $406.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $409.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.07.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.