Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 14,317,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

