Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $77.87 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,367 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Blackstone Group worth $77,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,391. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,003,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,244,109 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.