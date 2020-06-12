Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $279.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.