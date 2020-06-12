Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,320,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 180,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

