Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,036. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $255.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.