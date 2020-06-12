Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $3,857,831 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.16. 137,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

