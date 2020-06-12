Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

