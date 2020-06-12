Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.85. 15,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $170.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

