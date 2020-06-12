Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,762 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,107,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,720,000 after purchasing an additional 373,670 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 676,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 74,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 4,819,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

