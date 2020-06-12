Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,081 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $47,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in BlackRock by 77.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $527.23. The company had a trading volume of 824,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.