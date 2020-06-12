Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270,252 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,001,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.