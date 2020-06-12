Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,453 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,813,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. 4,116,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,004,517. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

