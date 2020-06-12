Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,643 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,855,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

