Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 24,821,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.