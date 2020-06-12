Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,395 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,623,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,929,542. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

