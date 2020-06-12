Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,282. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $194.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

