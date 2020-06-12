Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $302.83. 442,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,622. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $324.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.