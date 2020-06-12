Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,174 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.59. 3,463,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.