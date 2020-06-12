Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $318,461.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,754 shares of company stock worth $66,555,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.11. 4,795,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,111. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.10. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.03, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.