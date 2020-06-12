Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.04 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $393.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XELA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exela Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.