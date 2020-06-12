Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,433 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 227,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 719,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 324,709 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 1,970,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929,542. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

