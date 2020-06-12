Financial Partners Group Inc Buys Shares of 5,331 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,723. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

