Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000.

OEF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. 71,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

