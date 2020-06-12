Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 683.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,393.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,374.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,344.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

